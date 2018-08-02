Vectren (VVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Vectren updated its FY18 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Shares of Vectren stock opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vectren has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $71.71.

Get Vectren alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

VVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.