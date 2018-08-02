Vectren (VVC) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88.

VVC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 569,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,275. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Vectren has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. analysts anticipate that Vectren will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Vectren’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

VVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectren from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Vectren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

