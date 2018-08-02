Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,831,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,253,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,763. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

