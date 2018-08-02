Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Holdings Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 342.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.83 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

