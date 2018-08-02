VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (VTWG) Stake Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VTWG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000.

Get VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF alerts:

VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF opened at $150.81 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF has a 12-month low of $113.54 and a 12-month high of $143.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.