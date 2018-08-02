Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $136.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.92 and a twelve month high of $140.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.