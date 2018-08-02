Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) is Capital Advantage Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,526,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,134,000 after acquiring an additional 115,518 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,318,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 318,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,021,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF opened at $77.83 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.4605 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

