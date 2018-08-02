Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT opened at $83.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $88.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.