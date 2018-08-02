Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,883 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,544,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,658,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,641,000 after purchasing an additional 630,102 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,998,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,809,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 335,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

