Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,371,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,624,000 after buying an additional 60,368 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF opened at $105.61 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.5657 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

