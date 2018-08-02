VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (SHYD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA SHYD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,993. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.30.

