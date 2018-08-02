VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,574,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665,191 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $94,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 108,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 145,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,989. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0931 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.