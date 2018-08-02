VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0931 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of EMLC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,989. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

