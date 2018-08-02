VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0931 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of EMLC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,989. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $19.91.
About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
