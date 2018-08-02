ValuEngine Upgrades Vipshop (VIPS) to “Hold”

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Vipshop opened at $9.54 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.24. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,606,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,630 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,798,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Vipshop by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,766,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vipshop by 4,158.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,624,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2,104.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,143,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,801 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

