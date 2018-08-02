ValuEngine Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Buy

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust opened at $30.44 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $575.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $31.22.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 382,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
