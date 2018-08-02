ValuEngine Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Buy

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust opened at $30.44 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $575.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.53 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 47.13%. equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 382,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

