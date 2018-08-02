ValuEngine Lowers Duluth (DLTH) to Hold

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Duluth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. William Blair raised shares of Duluth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Duluth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Duluth has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $673.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.15.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Duluth had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $91,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,430.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $238,033 over the last ninety days. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 233.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1,452.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

