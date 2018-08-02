ValuEngine Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DCOM. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares opened at $17.35 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

In other news, Director Omer Sj Williams sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $192,786.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,950.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,825,000 after acquiring an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,380 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,315,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 32.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 318,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

