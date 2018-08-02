US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. US Foods reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on US Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

In other US Foods news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $1,587,028.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,293 shares in the company, valued at $828,853.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $321,792.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,847 shares of company stock worth $7,340,720 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.99. 78,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,011. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.18. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

