US Concrete Inc (USCR) Chairman William J. Sandbrook Sells 9,000 Shares

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $463,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
USCR opened at $46.30 on Thursday. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.
US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.29). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broadview Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Concrete by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in US Concrete by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in US Concrete by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.
