US Concrete Inc (USCR) Chairman William J. Sandbrook Sells 9,000 Shares

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $463,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

USCR opened at $46.30 on Thursday. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.29). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on US Concrete from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broadview Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Concrete by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in US Concrete by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in US Concrete by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

