UQM Technologies (UQM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. UQM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 19.74%.

UQM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,773. UQM Technologies has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.79.

Get UQM Technologies alerts:

UQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UQM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on UQM Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for UQM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UQM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.