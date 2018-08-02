Unum Group (UNM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 192273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Specifically, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Unum Group to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.