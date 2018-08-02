Universal Logistics (ULH) PT Raised to $35.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.23 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $365.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.70%. analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter worth $155,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 955.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth $233,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

