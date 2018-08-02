Univar Inc (UNVR) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,822,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377,579 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 4.83% of Univar worth $179,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the second quarter worth about $377,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the second quarter worth about $727,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 5,985.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 16.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar alerts:

NYSE:UNVR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Univar had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.