United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Lowered by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in United Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,721,000 after buying an additional 1,784,355 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in United Technologies by 3,794.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,291,000 after buying an additional 1,575,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,122,000 after acquiring an additional 995,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in United Technologies by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,312,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,087,000 after acquiring an additional 962,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UTX opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

