United Natural Foods’ (UNFI) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their sell rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

“We think that UNFI investors have some justification to be concerned following the acquisition announcement for Supervalu. The subsequent sell-off for UNFI is not an over-reaction, in our view. latest results, earnings at both companies are already under incremental pressure heading into the merger. The combined company will be 5x levered. We have not updated our model yet to reflect consolidated pro forma estimates. In relation to UNFI, however, we have viewed its financial performance with some degree of alarm over the past year (particularly following the non-cash related accounting gain of $21 million which was included in the company’s reported EBITDA figure for 3Q18). 17% decline in adj.”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst commented.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Loop Capital set a $61.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.31.

United Natural Foods traded up $0.10, hitting $32.39, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 4,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.