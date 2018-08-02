United Bankshares (UBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBSI. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

UBSI opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,010,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 36,729 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 840,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 86,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

