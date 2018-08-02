Union Bankshares’ (UBSH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Brean Capital

Brean Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) in a research note published on Monday.

UBSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.97. 1,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,663. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. equities analysts predict that Union Bankshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,779,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

