UniFirst (UNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UniFirst from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $135.95 and a 52-week high of $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $427.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $887,246.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,934,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $70,262.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $442,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $2,765,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

