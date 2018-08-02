Umpqua (UMPQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a $22.72 rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Umpqua from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Umpqua traded down $0.01, reaching $21.66, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,373,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,400,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,794,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,421,000 after buying an additional 161,658 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 32.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,332,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,932,000 after buying an additional 569,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 117,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

