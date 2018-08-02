UMB Bank N A MO Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies opened at $97.96 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

