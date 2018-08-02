UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Position in Deere & Company (DE)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company opened at $141.91 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $112.87 and a 52-week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.