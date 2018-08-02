UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.6% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,947 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,246. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 190.00%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.