UGI Corp (UGI) Shares Sold by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in UGI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UGI by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UGI by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 90,890 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $151,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,332 shares of company stock worth $8,721,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of UGI opened at $52.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

