UGAIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (GAIN)

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One UGAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UGAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013617 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011085 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00370631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022282 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000759 BTC.

UGAIN Coin Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain

Buying and Selling UGAIN

UGAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

