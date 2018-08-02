UBS Group Analysts Give Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) a €240.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($232.94) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($267.06) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €201.61 ($237.18).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €179.25 ($210.88) on Monday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a fifty-two week low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a fifty-two week high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

