UBS Group AG Sells 4,798 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock (LGI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock (NYSE:LGI) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.1156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income. The Fund’s Global Equity Portfolio invests in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 United States and non-United States equity securities, including American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock (NYSE:LGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.