UBS Group AG Purchases 1,974 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $53,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald N. Giddiens sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,852.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares opened at $57.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.27.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

