U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY18 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of USPH traded up $10.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.15. 107,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,758. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 13,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,924.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $114,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Sidoti lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

