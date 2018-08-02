U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Lessened by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 116,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,033,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,717,000 after acquiring an additional 512,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,390,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,722,000 after acquiring an additional 172,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

U.S. Bancorp opened at $52.61 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

