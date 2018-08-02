U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,650 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.50% of U.S. Bancorp worth $2,052,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 179,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 315,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp opened at $52.61 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.