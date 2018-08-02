Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Shares of Tyler Technologies traded up $0.90, reaching $227.68, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,589. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $248.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total value of $7,986,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,023.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,829 shares of company stock worth $42,407,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 112,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106,479 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

