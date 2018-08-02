Trueblue (TBI) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 9848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.43 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

