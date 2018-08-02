Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Director Michael P. Rafferty Purchases 600 Shares

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $22,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael P. Rafferty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, May 14th, Michael P. Rafferty bought 750 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp traded up $0.95, hitting $42.35, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 20,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.86 million. analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.