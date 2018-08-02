TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG) PT Set at $14.00 by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) has been assigned a $14.00 price objective by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM alerts:

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM traded up $0.06, hitting $13.74, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,348. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. equities analysts predict that TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 22.4% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM during the second quarter valued at about $2,707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 66.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.