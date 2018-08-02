TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 150,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,334. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 target price on shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

