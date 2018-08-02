Tripio (TRIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Tripio has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $727,716.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and DDEX. During the last week, Tripio has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00377208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00179648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

