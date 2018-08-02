TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Position Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 194.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,771 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $14,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET opened at $54.09 on Thursday. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 74.08%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In related news, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $261,954.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,974.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $45,368.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

