Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of TRCO stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Tribune Company Common Stock has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.39. Tribune Company Common Stock had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $443.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune Company Common Stock will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tribune Company Common Stock by 813.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tribune Company Common Stock by 42.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Company Common Stock Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

