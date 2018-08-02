Triaconta (TRIA) Price Reaches $8.17

Triaconta (CURRENCY:TRIA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Triaconta has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Triaconta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triaconta token can currently be bought for approximately $8.17 or 0.00095833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Triaconta has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Triaconta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00374334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00178977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00023863 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000817 BTC.

About Triaconta

Triaconta’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Triaconta’s total supply is 276,001 tokens. Triaconta’s official website is triaconta.com . Triaconta’s official Twitter account is @triacontacc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Triaconta Token Trading

Triaconta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triaconta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triaconta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Triaconta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Triaconta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triaconta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.