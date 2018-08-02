TreeHouse Foods (THS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.05-2.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THS. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods traded up $2.78, reaching $49.76, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 25,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $716,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $2,263,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,853.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,662. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

